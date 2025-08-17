UFC 319: Du Plessis Defends Title Against Chimaev in Chicago

CHICAGO, Illinois — UFC 319 took place on August 16, 2025, at the United Center, featuring a much-anticipated middleweight championship bout between champion Dricus Du Plessis and challenger Khamzat Chimaev. Both fighters entered the match undefeated in the UFC.

Du Plessis (23-2) faced Chimaev (14-0) in a packed venue, marking the UFC’s return to Chicago for the first time in over six years. The dynamic South African champion has dominated the division, winning all nine of his UFC fights since debuting in 2020, including victories over notable opponents like Sean Strickland, Robert Whittaker, and Israel Adesanya.

Chimaev, who has faced challenges including injury setbacks in his career, aimed to claim the title after rapidly ascending the ranks. Despite only having fought three times in four years, he remained a feared figure due to his aggressive style and knockout capabilities.

“This fight is massive, and Khamzat is an incredibly good fighter,” Du Plessis stated before the bout. “But what people are going to be saying is the same thing they said after every single one of my fights: He did it again.”

In the co-main event, featherweight prospects Aaron Pico and Lerone Murphy competed. Pico (13-4), making his UFC debut after transitioning from Bellator, faced the undefeated Murphy (16-0-1) as his original opponent withdrew due to injury. Pico expressed confidence despite a rocky start to his career.

“I can laugh about it now, but back then it wasn’t funny,” Pico said. “I really had to dig deep and ask myself if this is something I really wanted to do.”

Fans eagerly awaited the fights, anticipating explosive performances from both Du Plessis and Chimaev. The main event featured high stakes for both fighters, with legacy implications on the line for the winner.

“You have two of the best in the world right now, in their prime, for the title,” UFC president Dana White said, highlighting the importance of the matchup. As the fight approached, spectators were buzzing with excitement, eager to witness history within the octagon.