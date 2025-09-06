UFC Returns to Paris with Exciting Matchups on Saturday

PARIS, France — The UFC returns to Accor Arena this Saturday for an exciting fight night featuring top fighters from around the globe. This marks the fourth consecutive year the organization has held an event in the French capital, known for its raucous crowds and passionate fans.

The main event showcases French fighter Nassourdine Imavov, ranked number four, facing Brazil’s Caio Borralho, ranked six. Imavov comes into the match on a four-fight win streak, most recently defeating former two-time champion Israel Adesanya by TKO in February. This will be his first time headlining an event in Paris.

Caio Borralho, part of the Fighting Nerds team, boasts an undefeated record in the UFC and won a unanimous decision against Jared Cannonier in his last fight. Both fighters are in the running for a middleweight title shot, making this highly anticipated clash about more than just pride.

Co-main event fighters include Benoit Saint Denis, who is looking for momentum against Mauricio Ruffy. Saint Denis rebounded with a submission victory in his last fight but suffered losses before that. Ruffy, a newcomer, aims to prove himself against the experienced French fighter.

Another key matchup features Bolaji Oki against Mason Jones in the lightweight division. Oki has had mixed results in his first three UFC fights, whereas Jones is looking to secure back-to-back wins after returning to the Octagon.

The card also includes a light heavyweight bout between Modestas Bukauskas and Paul Craig, who will need a win to avoid further setbacks in their careers. Additionally, rising stars like Brazilian Kaue Fernandes face newcomer Harry Hardwick, while veterans like Patricio Pitbull and Robert Bryczek work to position themselves in the rankings.

As always, fans can expect thrilling matchups and fast-paced action. The prelims kick off at 12 PM ET, followed by the main card at 3 PM ET. With so much talent on display, this night promises to be one to remember for fight fans.