UFC Returns to Shanghai with Exciting Fight Card

SHANGHAI, China — The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to Shanghai for the first time in nearly eight years, featuring a thrilling fight card on Saturday, August 23, 2025. The main event showcases a light heavyweight clash between seasoned fighter Johnny Walker and rising star Zhang Mingyang.

This highly anticipated bout takes place at the Shanghai Indoor Stadium, offering fans a unique opportunity to witness top talent from the region. The main card begins at 6 a.m. ET on ESPN+, with prelims starting at 3 a.m. ET.

Johnny Walker, ranked No. 4 in the light heavyweight division, aims to end a two-fight losing streak. The Brazilian fighter, sporting an impressive record of 21-9-1, has notable knockout power, boasting 16 knockout victories. Walker is determined to reclaim his position in the top 15, which he could do with a victory over Zhang.

In contrast, Zhang Mingyang, known as the “Mountain Tiger,” enters the octagon with a record of 19-6 and a 12-fight winning streak, all finishes. The 26-year-old’s recent success includes three first-round knockouts in the UFC, most notably his last bout against Anthony Smith, during which he forced Smith’s retirement.

The co-main event features a bantamweight bout between former champion Aljamain Sterling and top contender Brian Ortega. At 36, Sterling seeks to solidify his place in the featherweight rankings after mixed results in previous matches, including a victory against Calvin Kattar followed by a loss to Movsar Evloev. Ortega, now 34, looks to bounce back after losing a decision to Diego Lopes at UFC 306.

Another highlight of the main card includes a heavyweight matchup between Sergei Pavlovich and Waldo Cortes Acosta. Pavlovich, currently ranked No. 3, previously had a six-fight stoppage streak but lost to Alexander Volkov in his last outing. Cortes Acosta, ranked No. 6, enters the fight on a five-fight winning streak with aspirations to move closer to title contention.

In the lighter weight classes, flyweights Sumudaerji and Kevin Borjas will compete, while veterans Kiefer Crosbie and Taiyilake Nueraji are set to meet in the main card opener. Each fighter aims to make a statement and improve their standings in the division.

Fans are excited for an action-packed night of fights in Shanghai, and with the dynamic line-up, it promises to deliver unforgettable moments and potential title implications.