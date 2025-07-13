UFC 318 Set to Ignite New Orleans with Major Broadcast Team

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana — The UFC is gearing up for its highly anticipated event, UFC 318, on July 19, 2025, marking its return to Louisiana after more than a decade. The event will be held at the Smoothie King Center and promises to deliver an exciting card, headlined by the much-anticipated bout between Dustin Poirier and Max Holloway for the BMF title.

The broadcast team for UFC 318 includes a mix of seasoned commentators and analysts. Jon Anik will lead the play-by-play, joined by former two-division champion Daniel Cormier and retired lightweight contender Paul Felder, who steps in for Joe Rogan. Rogan’s absence is notable, as he typically shines during high-stakes events. However, Felder has experience filling in for Rogan, having previously done so at UFC 266 and UFC 271.

Heidi Androl, a long-time UFC correspondent, will be backstage conducting pre- and post-fight interviews. She will also provide updates during the event. Dan Hellie is set to host the official weigh-in show on Friday, accompanied by Hall of Famers Daniel Cormier and Chris Weidman.

Bruce Buffer, renowned for his iconic fight introductions, will return to hype the atmosphere before each fight. The analysis desk will feature well-known names including Chael Sonnen, Dominick Cruz, and Anthony Smith, along with boxing coach Teddy Atlas.

With Rogan not on commentary, there is speculation about how Felder will match his energy and presence during the event. Fans will be eager to see if the broadcast team can fill the void left by Rogan, especially with Poirier’s emotional farewell on the line.

The atmosphere in New Orleans is expected to be electric, as fans get ready for an action-packed night in the Octagon. UFC 318 will air on pay-per-view in the U.S., starting at 10 p.m. ET, while preliminary fights will begin at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.