UFC Shanghai Weigh-in Results: Walker vs. Zhang on August 23

SHANGHAI, China – The official weigh-ins for UFC Shanghai took place on August 21 ahead of the event scheduled for August 23 at the Mercedes-Benz Arena. The exciting card is headlined by a light heavyweight bout featuring Johnny Walker against Zhang Mingyang.

Both fighters in the main event successfully made weight, with Walker weighing in at 206 pounds and Zhang at 205 pounds. This matchup sees Walker, with a record of 21 wins and 9 losses in MMA, looking to bounce back after two consecutive losses. Zhang, a rising star from China at 19 wins, 6 losses, and 0 draws, aims to impress his home crowd as he enters the Octagon for the fourth time.

The co-main event has also undergone adjustments. Originally set for featherweights, Brian Ortega and Aljamain Sterling will now fight at a catchweight of 153 pounds after Ortega experienced medical issues that led to hospitalization. Ortega’s official weight was recorded at 153 pounds, with Sterling matching him at the same weight.

The main card of UFC Shanghai will kick off at 6 a.m. ET, following preliminary fights that start at 3 a.m. ET. The entire event will be available to stream in the United States.

In addition to Walker and Zhang, the card includes heavyweight contenders Sergei Pavlovich and Waldo Cortes-Acosta, as well as other notable fights across multiple weight classes. All fighters must successfully make weight to compete, and they will receive a one-pound allowance for non-title fights.

Fight fans are eagerly anticipating the action this weekend as the UFC returns to Shanghai for a night of thrilling bouts.