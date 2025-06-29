UFC 317: Topuria vs. Oliveira Fight Card Highlights

Las Vegas, Nevada – The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is set to host UFC 317 tonight, June 28, 2025, at the T-Mobile Arena. The event will feature a light heavyweight title fight headlining the card between former featherweight champion Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira.

UFC 317 will kick off at 7 p.m. ET, with preliminary bouts running at that time. The main card will start at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ pay-per-view. Topuria, known as “El Matador,” aims to claim the vacant lightweight title in a five-round showdown against the skilled Oliveira.

The co-main event showcases current flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja defending his title against fourth-ranked Kai Kara-France. Pantoja is on a seven-fight win streak and aims to continue his dominance in the division. Meanwhile, Kara-France looks to bounce back from a two-fight skid after defeating Steve Erceg to earn this title shot.

Another notable matchup on the card includes a lightweight clash between Beneil Dariush and Renato Moicano, crucial for both fighters as they aim to regain their winning momentum. Dariush seeks redemption after losing his last two fights, while Moicano looks to recover from a defeat against Islam Makhachev.

The card also features rising stars like Joshua Van, who is stepping in to face Brandon Royval after Manel Kape withdrew due to injury. Van is on a four-fight winning streak and aims to make a statement in this title eliminator bout.

All eyes are on the heavyweight battle between Alvin Hines and Jhonata Diniz, promising a hard-hitting showdown. Additionally, the fight card includes Jack Hermansson versus Gregory Rodrigues and other action-packed bouts.

Fans can expect a thrilling night of mixed martial arts with several undercard matchups that could pave the way for future title contenders. UFC 317, as part of the promotion’s 2025 schedule, is drawing significant attention, showcasing the depth and talent of its roster.

With championship implications on the line and hungry challengers eager to make their mark, UFC 317 promises to deliver an unforgettable evening for fight fans around the world.