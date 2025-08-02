UFC Vegas 108 Set for August 2 with New Main Event Matchup

LAS VEGAS, Nevada — The UFC returns to Las Vegas on August 2, 2025, with a revamped main event featuring Tatsuro Taira against Hyun Sung Park. Originally, Taira was scheduled to face Amir Albazi, but an injury forced Albazi to withdraw just days before the fight.

In an unexpected twist, Road to UFC Season 2 Flyweight winner Hyun Sung Park will step in for Albazi a week after he was set to fight Steve Erceg. This change has disappointed some fans who were looking forward to the original matchup between top flyweight contenders.

The event will take place at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The preliminaries will begin at 4:00 PM (ET), followed by the main card starting at 7:00 PM (ET). The fights can be viewed on ESPN and ESPN+ in the United States.

Notable fights on the UFC Vegas 108 card include the co-main event between Mateusz Rębecki and Chris Duncan in the lightweight division, and bouts featuring Elves Brener against Esteban Ribovics, and Karol Rosa facing Nora Cornolle in women’s bantamweight action.

Despite the late notice, the matchup between Taira and Park is highly anticipated. Undefeated Flyweight Park will compete for the fourth time in the UFC, coming off three impressive wins by submission or TKO. A win against Taira, currently ranked #6 among flyweights, could elevate Park’s standing in the division.

Tatsuro Taira, who has a record of 16-1, is looking to bounce back after suffering the first loss of his career in October 2024 to Brandon Royval. He remains a top prospect and is eager to prove himself in this new matchup.

This main event serves as a crucial moment for both fighters, with implications for their future in the UFC Flyweight division. Fans are eager to see how Taira adjusts to Park’s aggressive style and whether he can establish his dominance once again.