UGA Plans Expansion of Legion Field, Demolishes Historic Legion Pool

Athens, Georgia — The University of Georgia officially announced plans to demolish the historic Legion Pool and expand Legion Field into a larger green space. This decision follows a review process outlined by the Georgia Environmental Policy Act (GEPA) and aims to create a versatile outdoor area for students and campus events. According to UGA’s vice president for student affairs, Michelle Cook, the decision came after evaluating the pool’s ongoing maintenance costs and low student usage.

In a press release published on December 26, UGA stated that the renovation plan includes transforming the site into a capable outdoor gathering area, roughly doubling its usable space. The updated design will feature terraced and hillside seating for approximately 1,100 people, in addition to standing room for 3,500 attendees. The proposal aims to enhance student life on campus and improve access to facilities.

The university’s working group reviewed various factors such as maintenance costs, usage trends, and student feedback before recommending the project’s advancement. For example, basic repairs for Legion Pool were estimated between $926,000 and $2.175 million, while complete reconstruction could exceed $11 million.

Legion Pool has operated at a financial loss for decades. Since 1997, the facility recorded significant deficits, with total losses exceeding $850,000. Student fees have heavily subsidized the pool, yet participation has continually declined, with under 2.5% of students using the facility. Previous efforts aimed at increasing attendance had limited success.

UGA has pledged to preserve the campus’s historical and cultural significance while balancing safety and environmental issues. The redevelopment project will also create about 70 new parking spaces to alleviate congestion in the area.

UGA’s decision has faced backlash from community members, student groups, and historic preservationists who argue that the pool holds significant cultural value. A public hearing held on December 8 drew attention, with many opposing the demolition. Despite the pushback, UGA maintains that the redevelopment plan is essential for contemporary student needs and campus improvement.

As the end of the year approaches, UGA remains committed to continuing upgrades to facilities across the campus that support student activities and academic life.