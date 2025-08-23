Uganda Faces Senegal in CHAN Quarterfinal Showdown

Rabat, Morocco – Uganda is set to play defending champions Senegal on Saturday, August 23, 2025, at the Mandela National Stadium. The match, scheduled for 11 a.m. local time, is part of the quarterfinals of the African Nations Championship.

Both teams are coming off strong performances leading into this crucial match. Uganda reached the knockout stage for the first time in seven attempts, scoring eight goals in four games. Coach Milutin Sredojevic expressed confidence in his team, citing their 21-game unbeaten streak. ‘We have what it takes… and why not win here? We are playing with confidence and unity,’ he said.

On the other hand, Senegal has had a quieter tournament, scoring two goals in the group stage but maintaining a solid defense with only one goal conceded. Coach Aliou Cissé noted the importance of staying disciplined, especially in knockout football. ‘We know there are no easy games in Africa,’ he remarked.

Both teams will rely on key players to secure victory. Uganda’s Allan Okello, who has been a standout with three goals, will play a crucial role. Senegal’s lineup includes stars like Marc Diouf and Seyni Ndiaye, who are known for their skill and experience.

The match promises a clash of Uganda’s attacking flair against Senegal’s robust defense. The home crowd is expected to provide significant support, which might give the Cranes an extra boost. ‘This is a great opportunity for our players to showcase their talent and give something to the Ugandan public,’ said Sredojevic.

The stakes are high as both teams seek to advance in the tournament. The winner will move on to the semifinals, and with the historic performance by Uganda, the excitement for this match is palpable.