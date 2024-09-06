Uganda Faces South Africa in 2025 AFCON Qualifiers

Uganda will seek to secure a successful start in the Morocco 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers when they take on South Africa in Johannesburg on Friday.

This highly anticipated clash between the Cranes and Bafana Bafana will take place at the Orlando Stadium, with various key matchups expected to define the outcome of Group K.

Among the crucial battles on the pitch, Lyle Foster of Burnley FC is set to lead the line for South Africa. Foster, while not as prolific as previous stars like Benni McCarthy, poses a significant threat to opposing defenses. He will be challenged by Uganda’s new defense sensation, Elio Capradossi, who demonstrated his capabilities with a solid performance in the recent match against Botswana.

Another significant matchup features Themba Zwane and Bevis Mugabi. Zwane, who is expected to play a forward role, brings extensive experience and creativity that can disrupt any defense. Mugabi returns to the Uganda team, bringing his reliable gameplay back to the fore as he looks to contain Zwane’s influence.

In the midfield battle, Mothobi Mvala of South Africa, known for his excellent form since the last AFCON, will go head-to-head with Uganda’s Khalid Aucho. Aucho, back from injury, will need to match Mvala’s finesse with his own grit and determination.

Lastly, the clash between Rogers Mato and either Chris Mudau or Aubrey Modiba on the wings is expected to be pivotal. Mato, known for his pace, will challenge the defensive skills and forward support of Mudau or Modiba.