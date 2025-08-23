Uganda and Senegal Clash in CHAN Quarterfinal Showdown

KAMPALA, Uganda — The Mandela National Stadium will host a crucial CHAN quarterfinal match between Uganda and Senegal on August 22, 2025. The Cranes, led by coach Morley Byekwaso, are filled with confidence after topping Group C with seven points, marking their first advancement to this stage in the tournament’s history.

Byekwaso emphasized the importance of playing at home: “It will be a very tough game, but we are ready. It’s a special match for us because we play at home and want to bring joy to our fans.” Uganda’s passionate supporters are expected to create a vibrant atmosphere, especially after their team fought back to secure a dramatic 3-3 draw against South Africa in the group stage.

A key boost for Uganda is the return of midfielder Joel Sserunjogi from suspension. His presence will aim to enhance a midfield that has impressed thus far. In contrast, Senegal, the defending champions, progressed as Group D runners-up with five points, featuring a solid defense that has conceded just one goal.

Senegal’s head coach Souleymane Diallo remains optimistic, despite facing the absence of suspended defender Yaya Ly. “We have a balanced team with players ready to step up. This is a tough competition, but our ambition doesn’t change — we want to lift the trophy again,” Diallo stated.

The match promises to showcase contrasting playing styles: Uganda’s attacking flair has produced five goals in the group stage, while Senegal’s sturdy defense has managed to keep their opponents at bay. Forward Pape Abasse Badji of Senegal expressed his determination, saying, “We know Uganda is a difficult opponent, but we’ll give everything on the pitch to get the win.”

The victor will advance to the semifinals, facing either Tanzania or Morocco, making this encounter essential for both teams’ aspirations. All is set for an intense battle in Kampala, enriched by home support and championship pedigree.