Ugandan Athlete Rebecca Cheptegei Hospitalized After Brutal Attack

Rebecca Cheptegei, a 33-year-old Ugandan marathon runner, is currently in critical condition after being doused with petrol and set on fire by her boyfriend in Kenya. The incident occurred at her home in the small town of Endebess in Trans Nzoia County, where she had been training.

The attack happened on Sunday when Ms. Cheptegei was returning from church with her two children. Following a quarrel with her boyfriend, Dickson Ndiema, he allegedly poured a flammable liquid on her and ignited it. Neighbors reported hearing the couple arguing prior to the incident.

Both Ms. Cheptegei and her alleged attacker have sustained severe burns and are receiving treatment at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret. The local police chief, Jeremiah ole Kosiom, stated that Ms. Cheptegei’s condition is critical due to the extent of her injuries.

According to reports, the couple had been involved in a dispute over a piece of land that Ms. Cheptegei had purchased to be closer to Kenya’s athletic training facilities. Her father, Joseph Cheptegei, has expressed his prayers for justice for his daughter.

This incident raises alarm over the increasing cases of violence against female athletes in Kenya. The situation is particularly concerning following previous attacks on female runners in the region. Notably, in 2022, another athlete, Damaris Mutua, was found dead, while Agnes Tirop’s husband is currently facing charges related to her murder.