Entertainment
Uglies Film Finally Released After Long Wait
The highly anticipated film adaptation of Scott Westerfeld‘s bestselling young adult novel, ‘Uglies’, which kept its fans in suspense for years, has finally seen the light of day. The novel, published in 2005, first caught Hollywood’s attention the following year. The film remained in development for more than a decade before a cast was assembled, including Joey King in the role of Tally Youngblood. Brianne Tju, who portrays Shay, Tally’s classmate, expressed her excitement about the film’s release.
‘We thought the movie was never going to be released, and here we are,’ Tju shared, reveling in the moment from her Los Angeles backyard as the release date of September 13 approached. Tju, who began her acting career with small roles on Nickelodeon and Disney shows, commented on the significance of portraying themes of self-acceptance in a world flooded by beauty standards.
When reflecting on her experience with the novel as a child, Tju emphasized the impact of social media on today’s youth. The narrative of ‘Uglies’ explores a dystopian world where societal mandates for beauty and surgery challenge personal identity and values. Tju discusses how revisiting the novel as an adult unveiled the depth of its themes, emphasizing their relevance in modern society.
The film culminates a journey that began for Tju in 2020 when she joined Joey King, Chase Stokes, and Laverne Cox in bringing this dystopian world to life. The production, wrapped in 2021, left cast and fans alike anticipating an official release. Now, with ‘Uglies’ available to audiences, Tju and her co-stars explore the nuances of identity, beauty, and self-perception through their roles.
