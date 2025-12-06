Sports
UIL Playoffs: Watch State Semifinal Games Live This Weekend
AUSTIN, Texas — The 2025 UIL football playoffs are heating up as the state finals approach. Football fans can catch live-streamed playoff games featuring top teams like Lake Travis, DeSoto, and Duncanville.
The fourth week of playoff action kicks off soon, continuing on Saturday with several exciting matchups. The state semifinals are just around the corner, and fans can tune in to the National Federation of State High School Associations’ website to watch the games live or on demand.
On Saturday at 3 p.m., DeSoto Eagles will face the Willis Wildkats at McClane Stadium in Waco. Fans can catch this matchup online, using discount code MYAAS25 for 25% off their streaming purchase.
Another crucial game features the Duncanville Panthers against the Waxahachie Indians, also scheduled for Saturday at 3 p.m. This game will take place at Midlothian Stadium, with the same viewing options and discount available.
On Friday evening at 7 p.m., the Lake Travis Cavaliers will take on the Johnson Jaguars at Bobcat Stadium in San Marcos. Viewers can follow the action online and utilize the discount code for savings.
Get ready for an exciting weekend filled with competitive high school football as teams vie for a spot in the state championship.
