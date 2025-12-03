UiPath Faces Challenges Ahead of Upcoming Earnings Release

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2025 — UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading automation software company, is set to announce its earnings this Wednesday after the market closes. Investors are closely monitoring the situation as the company faces growing competition and fluctuating stock performance.

In the previous quarter, UiPath reported a revenue of $361.7 million, exceeding analysts’ expectations by 4.1% and reflecting a year-on-year increase of 14.4%. However, it fell short on billings estimates, which has raised concerns ahead of the next earnings report.

This upcoming quarter, analysts anticipate UiPath’s revenue will grow by 10.7% year on year, reaching $392.8 million. This prediction indicates an improvement from the 8.8% growth in the same quarter last year, with adjusted earnings projected at $0.15 per share.

Analysts have generally reconfirmed their estimates over the last month, suggesting consistent expectations for the company’s performance going into the earnings release. Over the last two years, UiPath has only missed Wall Street’s revenue estimates once, managing to exceed them by an average of 3.5%.

In contrast to UiPath’s performance, some of its peers in the automation segment, such as Pegasystems and Jamf, recently reported strong revenue growth of 17.3% and 15.2% respectively, indicating more robust market conditions.

Despite the positive projection, UiPath’s stock has struggled, declining by 10.2% in the month leading up to the earnings report, currently sitting at $14.27 compared to an average analyst price target of $13.86.

The market’s overall sentiment towards automation software stocks remains cautious, particularly due to recent volatility influenced by macroeconomic conditions. Investors are eagerly awaiting the upcoming earnings report to assess UiPath’s trajectory amid the changing landscape of business automation.