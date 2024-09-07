Ujjain Rape Incident: Police Identify Suspects and Make Arrests

In a troubling incident reported from Ujjain, police have identified 3-4 suspects in connection with the viral video of a woman being raped. Authorities have already apprehended the primary accused, following an alarming incident that took place in the Agar Naka area.

The victim, a woman scavenging for waste, was forced to consume alcohol by the assailant before the assault occurred. The police revealed that the horrific event came to light after the video circulated on social media, leading to the quick arrest of the main perpetrator.

According to Om Prakash Mishra, the Superintendent of Police (CSP) of the municipal area, the police are actively pursuing additional suspects involved in creating and sharing the video. “They are currently at different locations, and police teams are working to capture them,” he confirmed.

The victim’s condition has been reported as stable, and she is currently recovering at home. The main accused, Lokesh, had initially promised to marry the victim before coercing her into consuming alcohol and committing the act of rape.

It was noted that instead of intervening, bystanders recorded the crime, further exacerbating the moral outrage regarding the incident. Lokesh fled the scene but was apprehended soon after the victim filed her complaint.

In reaction to the severity of the event, Congress’s National General Secretary, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, expressed her horror on social media, questioning the direction in which society is moving when such gruesome acts unfold in broad daylight.

Congress State President, Jitu Patwari, criticized the ongoing governance by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Madhya Pradesh, emphasizing that such alarming incidents suggest a complete breakdown of law and order. He highlighted that Madhya Pradesh witnesses an alarming rate of 18 rapes daily.

The police have reportedly arrested another individual responsible for filming and sharing the incident, identified as Mohammad Salim, a resident of Nagda who operates a rickshaw in Ujjain. Law enforcement officials are investigating whether a conspiracy to tarnish the city’s reputation may have played a role in the incident.