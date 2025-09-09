Sports
Ukraine Edges Out France in a World Cup Qualifier Showdown
Kyiv, Ukraine – Ukraine secured a thrilling 1-2 victory over France during a World Cup Qualifier match held on September 5, 2021. This match was pivotal for both teams as they strive to secure their spots in the tournament.
Ukraine took an early lead with a goal from Andriy Yarmolenko in the 28th minute, sending the home crowd into a frenzy. France responded quickly, with Kylian Mbappé equalizing just before halftime, showcasing the intensity of the match.
In the second half, Ukraine maintained pressure on the French defense, and in the 75th minute, Artem Dovbyk scored the decisive goal, putting Ukraine ahead 2-1. The win was crucial for Ukraine, keeping their qualification hopes alive.
Match statistics revealed a competitive edge, with Ukraine registering 15 shots compared to France’s 12. Both teams had six shots on target, highlighting the strong performances from both goalkeepers, Andriy Pyatov for Ukraine and Hugo Lloris for France.
During the post-match interview, Ukraine manager Oleksandr Petrakov praised his team’s resilience. “We played with great determination, and the support from our fans pushed us to win,” he said.
France’s manager Didier Deschamps acknowledged the challenges his team faced. “We need to regroup and analyze our performance. Ukraine played well at home,” he stated.
With this victory, Ukraine remains in contention for a World Cup spot, while France will be looking to bounce back in their upcoming matches.
