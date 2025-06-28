Ukraine’s Pokrovsk Remains Central Target Amid Ongoing Conflict

POKROVSK, Ukraine — The Ukrainian military chief reported Friday that Russia has gathered 110,000 troops near the city of Pokrovsk, focusing its efforts on capturing the strategic location.

General Oleksandr Syrskyi described Pokrovsk as the “hottest spot” along the 1,200-kilometer front line in eastern Ukraine. For over a year, Russian forces have aimed at taking the city, launching several offensives. Despite the overwhelming numbers and resources, they have yet to succeed.

Pokrovsk, which once housed about 60,000 residents, is vital for its supply routes connecting other military hubs. The city sits alongside Kostiantynivka, Kramatorsk, and Sloviansk, forming a key defense for the areas still under Ukrainian control.

Ukrainians have been forced to flee the city as the conflict rages on. The last operational coking coal mine, which kept some residents in Pokrovsk, closed earlier this year, prompting even more to leave.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) noted that Ukrainian defensive strategies, particularly the use of drones, have caused Russia to rethink its approach, leading to a shift from direct assaults.

General Syrskyi revealed that the Russian military has been unable to increase troop presence in Pokrovsk significantly due to a surprise Ukrainian incursion in the southern Kursk region, which pulled away a significant number of Russian forces.

“This allowed us to weaken the enemy’s pressure on the main fronts,” said Syrskyi, emphasizing that the anticipated Russian capture of Pokrovsk has not yet occurred.

Instead of frontal attacks, Russian troops have begun encircling Pokrovsk, conducting assaults with small teams and utilizing various vehicles for operations.

In a recent update, Syrskyi stated that Russia continues to push towards the Donetsk administrative border for both operational and psychological advantages, aiming to achieve symbolic victories in the ongoing conflict.