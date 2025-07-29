World
Ukraine Proposes Leaders’ Summit Amid Stalled Ceasefire Talks
MOSCOW AND KYIV — Ukraine has proposed a meeting involving President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Russian President Vladimir Putin, U.S. President Donald Trump, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan this summer. The aim is to negotiate an end to the ongoing war as prisoner exchanges continue.
This proposal surfaces amidst limited progress in ceasefire talks held in Istanbul, where the two delegations have struggled to find common ground. Rustem Umerov, the head of the Ukrainian delegation, expressed hope that a leadership summit could take place by the end of August. However, Russian delegation leader Vladimir Medinsky reiterated the need for substantial advancements before any presidential meeting is deemed feasible.
Meanwhile, President Zelenskyy has publicly urged Russia to expedite negotiations. “Everything should be done to achieve a ceasefire,” he stated in a national address, emphasizing that humanitarian priorities remain his government’s primary focus.
Despite these overtures, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov painted a grim picture regarding the ceasefire, indicating that Moscow and Kyiv remain “diametrically opposed” on their positions, suggesting that no breakthroughs are expected anytime soon.
In the backdrop of ongoing talks, Trump has reacted to the situation by threatening severe economic sanctions on Russia should it fail to commit to a peace agreement by early September. He called on NATO allies to finance military support for Ukraine, indicating a potential shift in U.S. policy.
Moreover, recent Ukrainian protests against legislation affecting key anti-corruption bodies have sparked international concern, leading to speculation about the strength of Ukraine’s democratic institutions and its commitment to reforms, which are crucial for securing continued Western support.
Analysts remain skeptical about the likelihood of significant movement toward peace, suggesting that the Kremlin is adopting a strategy of waiting to see how U.S. policy unfolds under Trump’s presidency.
The outcome of these negotiations remains uncertain as Ukraine continues to grapple with military and political challenges on multiple fronts.
