ISTANBUL, Turkey — Ukraine and Russia held peace negotiations on Wednesday in Istanbul, with both countries agreeing on a new prisoner exchange.

The meetings come during ongoing hostilities, with recent reports indicating at least five casualties resulting from cross-border strikes. Three of the deceased were reportedly civilians in Kherson, while an individual in the Belgorod region of Russia died from an explosion in a vehicle.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that the talks would include discussions on further exchanges of prisoners and the repatriation of Ukrainian children from Russia. “We must put an end to this war, which probably starts with a meeting of the leaders,” he stated during a press conference.

While the Kremlin stated that it does not expect any “miraculous advances” in the negotiations, the Russian side confirmed it would maintain its position at the talks. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitri Peskov noted, “There is, of course, no reason to expect miraculous progress, but we intend to defend our interests.”

Zelensky’s proposal for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin aims for a ceasefire agreement. This comes after previous unsuccessful discussions in May and June, which primarily resulted in agreements on prisoner swaps.

As the peace talks unfolded, Russia continues its offensive, with strikes reported across multiple Ukrainian regions, resulting in numerous injuries and fatalities. Officials in Ukraine reported casualties, including a ten-year-old boy killed by shelling in Kramatorsk.

Amid this turmoil, other international developments have also signaled increasing tensions and response measures. The UK has announced sanctions against 135 vessels linked to Russia, aiming to disrupt the illicit oil trade.

The situation remains dynamically hazardous as both nations strive for military objectives while navigating the complexities of diplomatic dialogue.