IZHEVSK, Russia — A Ukrainian drone strike on a military facility in the city of Izhevsk has resulted in the deaths of three people and left 45 others injured, according to local officials. The attack occurred overnight on July 1, targeting the Kupol Electromechanical Plant, located over 1,000 kilometers from Ukraine’s border.

Udmurtia’s regional governor, Aleksandr Brechalov, confirmed that six of the injuries were serious, and he briefed President Vladimir Putin about the incident. A state of emergency has been declared in the area following the attack.

The Kupol plant is known for producing Tor surface-to-air missile systems, radar stations, and Osa air defense systems. Reports from Ukrainian media indicated that the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) utilized long-range drones to carry out the strike, which was confirmed by an official.

“Each such special operation reduces the enemy’s offensive potential,” the Ukrainian source stated. A video verified by the BBC showed an explosion on the plant’s roof, sending a plume of smoke into the sky.

In response to the attack, Russia’s civil aviation regulator, Rosaviatsia, temporarily restricted flights at Izhevsk Airport. However, the restrictions were lifted a few hours later. This incident marks the second drone attack on the Kupol factory since November.

Meanwhile, Russia has been intensifying its own military efforts against Ukraine. Over the weekend, Moscow launched a record 537 drones and missiles at various Ukrainian locations, including Kyiv. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky honored the memory of Lieutenant Colonel Maksym Ustymenko, who died during an aerial defense operation, awarding him the Hero of Ukraine posthumously.

In a related discussion, President Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron held phone talks for the first time in over two years, where Macron reiterated France’s support for Ukraine’s sovereignty. Putin emphasized that any peace settlement should address the broader context of Western states’ policies towards Russia.

The ongoing conflict has seen Moscow control about 20% of Ukrainian territory since the full-scale invasion began in February 2022. Despite Ukraine’s successful drone operations, President Zelensky remains cautious about Putin’s diplomatic overtures, expressing doubts over Russia’s willingness to negotiate seriously.

With drone strikes intensifying on both sides, the situation remains highly volatile as military engagements continue. The long-lasting impacts of these attacks on civilian populations and international relations are still unfolding.