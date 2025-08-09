Ukrainian Forces Target Russian Radar Sites in Crimea

Kyiv, Ukraine — Ukraine’s military intelligence agency, HUR, has confirmed a successful operation against Russian radar installations in occupied Crimea. On August 7, they released footage showcasing attacks on radar systems hidden inside protective domes atop Mount Ai-Petri and the destruction of a Russian BK-16 landing craft.

The elite “Prymary” unit executed the strike using maritime drone carriers. These specialized drones delivered explosive-laden UAVs to hit targets on the southern coast of Crimea. Their primary objective was the 3rd Radio-Technical Regiment of the Russian Armed Forces.

Despite facing surface-to-air missiles and a Russian fighter jet, the drones succeeded in disabling a Russian Project 02510 “BK-16” landing boat and three advanced radar installations. “These dome structures were designed to shield sensitive radar arrays from atmospheric exposure,” HUR noted. “However, after suffering significant losses, the occupiers began to use them to conceal high-value radar assets.”

Among the radar domes targeted was one on Mount Ai-Petri, where a Russian air defense unit was established. Since Russia‘s 2014 annexation of Crimea, the Russian military has been modernizing Soviet-era infrastructure, including building new radar domes. These new installations enhance air defense capabilities across the peninsula, covering key areas like Cape Tarkhankut and the Tefe-Oba region near Feodosia.

In addition to these operations, Ukraine has also targeted a Russian anti-aircraft missile brigade in the Krasnodar region. On August 8, explosions rocked the area near the 90th Russian Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade, resulting in at least 12 Russian deaths and numerous injuries.

Local security forces cordoned off the scene, implementing an “anti-terrorist operation” regime. In response to the incident, misinformation circulated on social media that attributed the explosions to faulty vehicle equipment.

These strategic strikes highlight ongoing tensions between Ukraine and Russia, as both sides continue to engage in military operations in the region.