Ukrainian Lawmaker Andriy Parubiy Shot Dead in Lviv

KYIV, Ukraine — Andriy Parubiy, a prominent Ukrainian politician and former speaker of parliament, was shot dead in Lviv on Saturday. The attack occurred shortly after noon, and local authorities confirmed he died at the scene.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called Parubiy’s murder a “horrendous crime” in a post on social media. He expressed his condolences to Parubiy’s family and stated that all necessary resources are being deployed in the search for the killer.

Maksym Kozitskiy, head of the Lviv region military administration, reported that Parubiy was shot by an unknown assailant who fled the scene. The General Prosecutor’s Office announced the launch of a special operation named “Siren” to investigate the incident.

Iryna Gerashchenko, a fellow member of parliament, described Parubiy’s death as an act of terrorism. She remembered him as a principled and intelligent leader, saying, “He was a reliable comrade and a true patriot.”

Petro Poroshenko, former president of Ukraine, also condemned the act, stating that Parubiy was “shot dead by monsters.” He stressed that the murder was a direct attack on Ukraine and its values.

Parubiy served as parliament speaker from April 2016 to August 2019 and was instrumental in Ukraine’s fight for independence. His contributions to the country have drawn respect across the political spectrum, and tributes poured in from colleagues mourning his loss.

Ukrainian authorities have not yet identified any suspects or motives for the murder but are intensifying efforts to secure the area and find those responsible. As the investigation unfolds, the nation reflects on the significance of Parubiy’s legacy in shaping modern Ukraine.