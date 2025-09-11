Ukrainian President Warns of Escalation After Russian Drones Enter Poland

Warsaw, Poland — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky issued a stark warning on September 11, 2025, describing Russia’s recent drone strikes that crossed into Polish airspace as a significant escalation of the ongoing conflict. This alarming development has sparked calls for a united response from NATO and European Union leaders.

Overnight, multiple Russian drones entered Poland during an unprecedented wave of attacks that saw 415 drones and over 40 missiles launched against Ukraine, targeting 15 regions. Zelensky stated that at least eight drones breached Polish borders during this strike, raising concerns across Europe about the implications of such aggression.

Zelensky characterized Russia’s actions as an “extremely dangerous precedent for Europe,” emphasizing that inaction would only encourage further aggression from Moscow. “Moscow always goes beyond the limits of the possible and, if it does not receive a strong reaction, remains at the new level of escalation,” he explained in a statement.

The Ukrainian leader cited the humanitarian toll from the attacks, noting a missile strike on a sewing workshop in the Khmelnitskyi region left three injured and one civilian dead in Zhytomyr. He warned that delaying or providing soft responses to Russia’s provocations would be a mistake. “Postponing restrictions against Russia and its accomplices only increases the brutality of the attacks,” he stated.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriï Sîbiga echoed Zelensky’s sentiments, asserting that President Vladimir Putin is testing Western resolve by expanding the war into NATO territory. He cautioned, “A weak response today will only provoke Russia further.” Sîbiga argued that the Kremlin aims to gauge NATO’s tolerance and responses.

Mykhailo Podoliak, a senior adviser to Zelensky, articulated that the breach of Polish airspace was no accident, but a strategic move by Russia. “This is undoubtedly a completely conscious strategy to test the ‘system of possible responses of the West’,” he said. Podoliak added that the objective is to intimidate European nations into withdrawing support for Ukraine.

In response to the drone incursions, the Polish military shot down drones that infiltrated its airspace and described the incidents as a “clear act of aggression.” Airports across Poland, including Warsaw, Lublin, and Rzeszow, briefly suspended operations as air defense systems were activated.

Podoliak concluded by cautioning against the notion of appeasing Russia. “Living with the illusion that it is possible to appease the aggressor through compromises means only an inevitable tragedy for many European countries in the very near future,” he warned.