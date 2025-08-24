Ukrainian Teens Bring Hope Through Theater in New England

YORK, Maine — Five Ukrainian teenagers will stage an original musical titled “Voices from Ukraine: Stories of War and Hope” at St. George’s Episcopal Church on Wednesday, August 20, at 7 p.m. The production aims to shed light on the ongoing Russian invasion and its impact on their lives.

The 40-minute musical features real-life accounts from those affected by the conflict. Following the performance, there will be a talkback session with the cast, crew, and director. Proceeds from the event will benefit Common Man for Ukraine, an organization providing humanitarian aid and trauma counseling to families impacted by the war.

Later in the week, Americana singer-songwriter Josh Ritter will perform at the State Theatre in Portland on Thursday, August 22, at 7:30 p.m. Fans can expect new songs from his upcoming album, “I Believe in You, Honeydew,” set to be released on September 12.

Meanwhile, the Acton Fair will celebrate its 160th anniversary from Thursday through Sunday at the Acton Fairgrounds. The fair will feature activities such as a car show, pig calling, and a skillet toss competition among other entertainment opportunities.

On Sunday, August 25, an annual event called the Portland Fine Craft Show will take place in Portland’s downtown parking lot, showcasing over 100 juried exhibitors in various crafts like ceramics and jewelry.

The following day, a documentary titled “76 Days Adrift” will be screened at the Strand Theatre in Rockland. The film recounts Mainer Steven Callahan’s incredible journey of survival at sea after colliding with what might have been a whale in 1982.

Finally, British rocker Billy Idol will perform on August 26 at the Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor, joined by Joan Jett and the Blackhearts. This highly anticipated show will feature classic hits and is expected to attract a large crowd.