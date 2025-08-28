Business
Ulta Beauty Reports Earnings Amid Analyst Expectations
Bolingbrook, Illinois – August 26, 2025 – Beauty retailer Ulta Beauty is set to release its earnings for the second quarter on Thursday, August 28, 2025. Analysts anticipate the company will report earnings of $5.04 per share on revenue of $2.67 billion, a rise from the previous year’s revenue of $2.55 billion.
In the last quarter, Ulta exceeded revenue expectations by 1.9%, achieving $2.85 billion—an increase of 4.5% compared to the same period last year. This growth was bolstered by strong consumer demand in wellness and fragrance sectors.
Analysts project a 4.9% year-over-year revenue growth this quarter. Additionally, adjusted earnings are expected to be $5.11 per share. Most analysts have maintained their estimates, indicating confidence in the company’s performance.
Historically, Ulta has missed revenue estimates only once in the past two years, with an average overperformance of 0.4%. The company’s share price is currently at $525.20, with an average analyst price target of $545.36.
In the retail sector, Ulta’s peers have shown mixed results. Sally Beauty reported flat revenue, meeting expectations, while Warby Parker saw a 13.9% increase, surpassing forecasts by 0.7%. Sally Beauty’s stock rose by 21.1%, whereas Warby Parker’s fell by 3.9% after their earnings reports.
Overall, the specialty retail sector has seen a positive trend, with an average share price increase of 2.4% over the last month.
