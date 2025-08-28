Ultizero Games Announces PC and PS5 Features for Lost Soul Aside

SHANGHAI, China — Ultizero Games shared exciting news today about their upcoming action RPG, Lost Soul Aside, set to release on August 29 for PC and PS5.

Director and CEO Yang Bing announced that the game is now in the final polishing stage for PC, which will showcase advanced features tailored for gamers. According to Bing, the PC version will support native 4K (3840×2160) resolution along with multi-monitor setups. Players can connect their DualSense controllers with full functionality through USB-C or Bluetooth for an enhanced gameplay experience.

“Lost Soul Aside is designed to deliver a true next-generation experience,” Bing stated. “We ensured PC players benefit from four unique features that take full advantage of high-end hardware.”

The game allows players to link their PlayStation Network accounts, enabling them to sync achievements across platforms. “It’s truly ‘unlock once, show off everywhere,’” Bing added, highlighting the smooth transition between PC and PlayStation.

The performance on the PS5 Pro will also impress gamers, featuring dynamic 4K resolution with enhanced ray-traced reflections and improved global illumination. The upgraded GPU will enable crisper textures and faster loading times, ensuring fluid gameplay even during intense battles.

“Our goal was to create smoother combat and sharper visuals,” Bing explained. “Every moment of gameplay is crafted with heart and detail.”

Lost Soul Aside will be available for $59.99 for the Standard Edition and $69.99 for the Digital Deluxe Edition, which includes additional content. The PC version of the game is available for pre-purchase on Steam and the Epic Games Store.

As the launch date nears, Zig Bing expressed gratitude toward the community for their ongoing support throughout the game’s development. “Your passion for Lost Soul Aside has driven us through many challenges,” he said.