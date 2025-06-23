Uma Thurman Returns to Action in The Old Guard 2

NEW YORK, NY — Uma Thurman is making her long-awaited return to action films with her role in ‘The Old Guard 2,’ alongside Charlize Theron. The film, set to be released on July 2, has Thurman stepping back into the genre after more than two decades since her iconic role as The Bride in the ‘Kill Bill‘ films.

During a recent appearance on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,’ the 55-year-old actress explained her decision to take a break from action movies. “I never really followed Kill Bill up with action because I didn’t kind of want to be in a whole bunch of ‘B’ action movies,” she said. Thurman felt the pressure from her past successes and chose instead to pursue varied roles in other genres.

When she received the offer for ‘The Old Guard 2,’ she found the story and characters appealing. “It seemed different,” she noted, expressing her excitement to dive back into action. She praised Theron’s previous performance in the first ‘Old Guard’ film, calling it “epic” and emphasizing her desire to support her co-star in the sequel.

Thurman also discussed her new role as a villain, describing the experience as “fun,” particularly when portraying a character that is both humorous and antagonistic. Despite her long absence from the action scene, Thurman revealed she had limited time to prepare for the physical demands of the role, saying, “I came on to do it kind of at the end. So I had no training. I was like, ‘Oh yeah, a sword. I think I hold it like this.'”

While she faced challenges with filming intense fight scenes, she jokingly admitted that eating on camera was more difficult. “First of all, you have to do a lot of takes. Second of all, you don’t pick what’s on the menu,” she explained. The actress shared her apprehensions about speaking lines while eating, as it complicated the scenes.

When asked about the potential for a third installment in ‘The Old Guard’ franchise, Thurman coyly teased, “There’s whispers. I think we’ll leave it to the fans,” hinting at a possibility but not confirming any details. She did, however, suggest that a third ‘Kill Bill’ film is less likely, stating, “It has been discussed over the years… but I don’t see it as immediately on the horizon.”