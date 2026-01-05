Sports
UMass Basketball Falls Short in 80-74 Loss to Eastern Michigan
Ypsilanti, Mich. — The University of Massachusetts men’s basketball team lost to Eastern Michigan, 80-74, Tuesday night at Gervin GameAbove Center. The game featured intense competition, with the Minutemen striving for a comeback but falling short in the final minutes.
Senior forward Daniel Hankins-Sanford led UMass with 18 points and 11 rebounds, marking his fifth double-double this season. Teammates Marcus Banks Jr. and another player each contributed 14 points, while a freshman player had a career-best performance with 13 points. Additionally, a player dished out a team-leading six assists, demonstrating the collaborative effort by the Minutemen.
On the other side, Eastern Michigan’s Carlos Hart dominated the court with a game-high 23 points and 12 rebounds. Addison Patterson also recorded a double-double for the Eagles with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Mohammad Habhab contributed 20 points and Jon Sanders added 12 points, with Habhab also providing a solid six assists for his team.
Despite a lower shooting percentage of 40% from the field, UMass attempted to rally against Eastern Michigan, who shot 45.5%. The teams demonstrated their resilience, creating a high-paced game that kept spectators on the edge of their seats.
Next up for UMass is a matchup against Bowling Green State University on January 3, 2026, which they aim to prepare for vigorously in hopes of rebounding from this loss.
Recent Posts
- Celtics’ Jordan Walsh Reflects After Losing Starting Spot
- Nebraska Upsets No. 9 Michigan State in Dramatic Finish
- Pistons, Knicks Clash in NBA Showdown at Little Caesars Arena
- Josh Niblett Steps Down as Gainesville High Football Coach After Four Seasons
- Alabama Basketball Defeats Yale 102-78 in Final Non-Conference Game
- Exciting New Books to Read in 2026
- Holland America Cruise Ship Suspends Search for Overboard Passenger
- Shesterkin Celebrates 30th Birthday Amid Stellar Goaltending Performance
- The Pitt Returns: Higher Stakes Await in Season 2 Premiere
- Nuggets Face 76ers in Exciting Primetime Matchup on January 5
- Raptors Defeat Hawks in Season Matchup, 134-117
- Lacey Chabert and Ian Harding Star in Hallmark’s ‘Winter Escape 2026’
- Senators Host Red Wings in Crucial Atlantic Division Clash
- Rockets Face Suns in Highly Anticipated NBA Showdown Tonight
- Jack Smith’s Testimony Unveils New Details on Trump Investigations
- Illinois State Faces Montana State in FCS Championship Showdown
- Capitals Host Ducks in Monday Night NHL Showdown
- Rangers Host Mammoth for Hockey Fights Cancer Night on January 5
- Celtics Aim for Fourth Straight Win Against Bulls
- Texas Longhorns Add Tight End Michael Masunas from Transfer Portal