UMass Basketball Falls Short in 80-74 Loss to Eastern Michigan

Ypsilanti, Mich. — The University of Massachusetts men’s basketball team lost to Eastern Michigan, 80-74, Tuesday night at Gervin GameAbove Center. The game featured intense competition, with the Minutemen striving for a comeback but falling short in the final minutes.

Senior forward Daniel Hankins-Sanford led UMass with 18 points and 11 rebounds, marking his fifth double-double this season. Teammates Marcus Banks Jr. and another player each contributed 14 points, while a freshman player had a career-best performance with 13 points. Additionally, a player dished out a team-leading six assists, demonstrating the collaborative effort by the Minutemen.

On the other side, Eastern Michigan’s Carlos Hart dominated the court with a game-high 23 points and 12 rebounds. Addison Patterson also recorded a double-double for the Eagles with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Mohammad Habhab contributed 20 points and Jon Sanders added 12 points, with Habhab also providing a solid six assists for his team.

Despite a lower shooting percentage of 40% from the field, UMass attempted to rally against Eastern Michigan, who shot 45.5%. The teams demonstrated their resilience, creating a high-paced game that kept spectators on the edge of their seats.

Next up for UMass is a matchup against Bowling Green State University on January 3, 2026, which they aim to prepare for vigorously in hopes of rebounding from this loss.