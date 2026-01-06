UMass and Bowling Green Set for January 3 Basketball Showdown

AMHERST, Mass. – The University of Massachusetts Minutemen will host the Bowling Green Falcons on Saturday, January 3, 2026, with a tip-off time of 2 p.m. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN+.

This matchup marks the start of the new year for the Minutemen as they return to the Mullins Center. UMass comes into the game hoping to bounce back from a narrow loss against UMass Boston, where they fell 100-101 just days prior.

The Minutemen’s head coach, Frank Martin, is entering his fourth year with the program and aims to guide the team to a strong performance this season. “We need to focus on our defense and make sure we are taking high-quality shots,” Martin stated in preparation for the game.

Bowling Green presents a tough challenge with a talented roster, and the Minutemen will need to adapt their strategies accordingly. Fans can find live updates and links to coverage on UMass’s official social media channels.

After the game against the Falcons, the Minutemen will look ahead to their next opponent, which is set for January 5. Coach Martin emphasized the importance of each game this season as a learning experience, especially for the younger players.

With the support of fans in the Mullins Center, the Minutemen will seek to start the year on a positive note and build momentum for the remainder of the season.