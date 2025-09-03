UMass Lowell Welcomes Class of 2029 in Convocation Ceremony

LOWELL, Mass. — UMass Lowell kicked off the academic year by welcoming the Class of 2029 during a convocation ceremony held at the Tsongas Center on September 2, 2025. The university celebrated the arrival of over 3,300 new students, many of whom gathered to hear words of encouragement as they prepare to start classes this week.

Gavin Robillard, the UML Student Government Association president and a business administration major from Leominster, shared his journey as a first-generation college student. He urged attendees to recognize their potential as role models. “Once I got here, I realized I wasn’t just doing it for myself, I also had a responsibility to family, to friends and others like me who weren’t sure if they belonged in college,” Robillard said.

Chancellor Julie Chen addressed the new students, offering advice on individuality. “While you will share a lot with each other, remember that each of your journeys is your own,” she said. Chen also highlighted the university’s commitment to career-connected experiences, assuring every member of the Class of 2029 a paid or credited opportunity before graduation.

The keynote speaker, Bill Lefebvre, a graduate from UML’s sustainability program and member of the Class of 2024, encouraged students to embrace their potential amidst global challenges. “But let’s be real for a moment, the world you are stepping into feels tumultuous,” Lefebvre noted. He offered a message of hope by stating that UML provides the tools and confidence for students to succeed.

After the ceremony and a lunch, students participated in the UML Engagement Fair to learn about the more than 250 clubs and intramural sports available on campus.