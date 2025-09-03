UML Faces Internal Strife as Bhandari Seeks Political Comeback

Kathmandu, Nepal – Tensions within the CPN-UML party have escalated as Senior Vice-chair Ishwar Pokhrel is expected to present a parallel paper at the upcoming Second Statute Convention. This development comes as former President Bidya Devi Bhandari intensifies her political interactions.

The central committee meeting, originally scheduled for Friday, was postponed at the last minute. Party establishment leaders cited time constraints, but Bhandari’s supporters suggest the delay was due to concerns over her preparing a dissenting document.

UML chair KP Sharma Oli, who has held significant power since being re-elected in November 2021, is under increasing pressure as Bhandari, also a former vice-chair, has expressed her ambition to regain a leadership role. The rift between Bhandari and Oli has widened, especially after a July decision that denied her renewal of party membership.

Despite this setback, Bhandari has continued her political activities, including a three-day tour in Madhesh Province. On Saturday, she attended an entrepreneurs’ convention in Birgunj and has plans to meet with UML leaders and cadres during her visit. Her aide, Raj Kumar Rai, emphasized that such political engagement is natural for her.

Analysts see Bhandari’s timing as strategically significant, coinciding closely with the Statute Convention. Leaders close to her argue that the party establishment’s decision to postpone the central committee meeting was influenced by her activities and that they intend to raise their voices at the Statute Convention.

In a recent interaction with UML cadres, Bhandari voiced her discontent with the party’s operations, insisting that postponing meetings to avoid dissent undermines democratic principles. She pledged to fight against what she calls authoritarian tendencies within the party.

On the other hand, UML publicity chief Rajendra Gautam refuted claims of any political motive behind the postponement, insisting it was due to the need for more time to integrate suggestions from party members. He pointed out that Prime Minister Oli’s address in Parliament conflicted with the planned meeting.

The UML is preparing to present suggestions collected from lower committees, and discussions about eliminating age and term limits for leadership positions have raised concerns among dissenting members. Senior Vice-chair Pokhrel appears ready to submit an alternative document that could address issues raised by Bhandari’s faction at the convention.

As internal conflicts threaten to disrupt the party’s unity, some members argue that Bhandari should not re-enter politics as a mere party cadre, advocating that she remains a symbol of national unity. The outcome of the upcoming Statute Convention may determine the future dynamics of the UML.