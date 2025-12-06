Unbeaten Saraland, Clay-Chalkville Set for Epic Championship Clash

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama, Dec. 5 — The Alabama AHSAA Class 6A state championship game will showcase two undefeated teams as the Saraland Spartans (13-0) take on the Clay-Chalkville Cougars (14-0) at Protective Stadium tonight.

The matchup is set to begin at 8 p.m. EST (7 p.m. CST) and highlights a thrilling clash between teams with rich football traditions. Saraland is seeking redemption after finishing as runners-up in the past two seasons while Clay-Chalkville aims for its third championship title in five years.

Both teams showcased their resilience in the semifinals; Saraland defeated Benjamin Russell 38-21 and Clay-Chalkville ease past Muscle Shoals 30-13. This game marks a rematch of the 2023 state title game, where Clay-Chalkville held off Saraland 31-28.

Saraland head coach has emphasized the importance of learning from past experiences and bringing the championship home this year. “We’ve worked hard, and our players are ready to seize this moment,” he said.

With a national Rank for Clay-Chalkville, this battle is expected to be closely contested, as both teams have proven they can handle pressure. Tonight’s game will not only decide the state title but will add another exciting chapter to their storied rivalries.

The game will be available for live streaming on the NFHS Network, allowing fans to watch the game from anywhere.