UNC Celebrates Collaborative Research on Biological Materials and Disease Prevention

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Each month, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill spotlights remarkable stories of excellence from its community. This month, Chancellor Lee H. Roberts introduced Greg Forest, the Grant Dahlstrom Distinguished Professor of Mathematics, on the program “Excellence Unveiled,” airing on WCHL.

Forest discussed his work in material science, which began with collaboration led by Ed Samulski in chemistry. They focus on understanding biological materials and how to apply that understanding to create synthetic materials that can mimic natural properties, such as self-healing.

“The goal is to translate principles from physical and chemical understanding into biological materials,” Forest said. He explained that the collaboration involved experts from various disciplines including physics, chemistry, computer science, and applied mathematics at UNC, in addition to the National Institute for Aerospace.

Cooperation at UNC is key to their success. Forest emphasized the department’s openness to collaboration, allowing diverse areas of research to intersect. He credited the university’s culture for making his work possible and productive, leading to significant advancements.

Another significant project involved Sam Lai, an expert in virology from Johns Hopkins University. Forest’s team aimed to develop a mathematical understanding of how antibodies function, particularly in mucosal barriers that protect individuals from infectious diseases.

“We built a group to literally ‘mathematize’ how antibodies protect against disease,” Forest stated. Their work not only seeks to replicate clinical observations but also aims to design synthetic antibodies that can optimize health outcomes.

Forest expressed pride in the achievements of their program, highlighting the impact it has had on both UNC and the broader community. He noted the importance of mathematics in interpreting clinical data related to diseases like cystic fibrosis and virus-borne illnesses.

“People wouldn’t imagine that mathematicians play a central role in these applications, yet we are essential in understanding and analyzing the data,” he remarked. This partnership of disciplines continues to pave the way for groundbreaking research in health.

Roberts concluded, “This has been Excellence Unveiled, proudly presented by the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.”