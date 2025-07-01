UNC Extends Athletics Director Bubba Cunningham’s Contract Through 2029

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The University of North Carolina has announced a two-year contract extension for Athletic Director Bubba Cunningham, securing his position through July 2029. Under his leadership since 2011, the Tar Heels have won 24 national titles and achieved 11 top-10 finishes in the Learfield Directors Cup.

Cunningham will remain in his current role until the summer of 2026, after which he will transition to a new position as Senior Advisor to Chancellor Lee H. Roberts. This role will allow him to focus on transformative university projects to ensure future success for Carolina Athletics.

“I appreciate the opportunity to extend my contract and enhance my role in a way that will allow me to continue to support our outstanding student-athletes, coaches, and staff as we navigate the changing athletics landscape,” Cunningham said.

As part of the strategic shift, the university has also hired Steve Newmark, president of Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing, as Executive Associate Athletic Director. Newmark will begin his position on August 15 and will focus initially on revenue-generating strategies for football and both men’s and women’s basketball before taking over as athletic director in 2026.

Newmark, a Chapel Hill native, brings extensive experience in sports marketing and contract negotiations. He previously worked as a partner at a law firm specializing in sports and entertainment, which included significant involvement with the Southeastern Conference and other college athletic organizations.

“I look forward to working with Bubba and the entire Tar Heel Nation to elevate UNC’s status as a premier brand in college sports,” Newmark stated. “With collegiate athletics undergoing massive changes, UNC is well positioned to take advantage of the new landscape.”

Cunningham’s tenure at UNC has seen remarkable achievements, including eight different teams claiming national championships and student-athletes maintaining a GPA of 3.0 or higher for 13 consecutive semesters. The Tar Heels have also logged over 70,000 hours of community service during that time.

“Bubba is a national leader in his field, and his vision and dedication have helped Carolina Athletics reach new heights,” Chancellor Roberts said. “We are excited to build on that success by incorporating Steve’s deep experience to secure an even brighter future for Carolina Athletics.”