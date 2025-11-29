UNC Faces NC State in Season Finale Showdown

Raleigh, North Carolina — The University of North Carolina (UNC) will conclude its 2025 football season on Saturday night with a game against rival North Carolina State University (NC State). This matchup is critical for the Tar Heels, who are looking to end a four-game losing streak against the Wolfpack.

This year, the Wolfpack heads into the contest with a record of 6-5 overall and 3-4 in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC). Last Friday, NC State secured bowl eligibility with a win over Florida State. Meanwhile, UNC has struggled this season, with a current record of 4-7.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on the ACC Network, available to viewers who subscribe to major providers like Spectrum, DirecTV, and Xfinity. Streaming options include the ESPN app, which requires entering a TV provider’s information.

Jones Angell will be the radio announcer for those wanting to listen live on air at 97.9 The Hill, with pregame coverage starting at 6:30 p.m. Fans outside a 75-mile radius of Chapel Hill can access the game broadcast through the Varsity Network.

For UNC, receiver Jordan Shipp emphasized that the focus is now on the Wolfpack. “We can’t dwell on our losses. My biggest thing, I just want to beat State,” he said, highlighting the intensity surrounding this rivalry.

NC State has seen success under head coach Dave Doeren, who is in his 13th season. While his tenure has led to 10 bowl appearances, fans have called for improvement in team performances, as they have never reached 10 wins in a season under his leadership.

UNC’s quarterback, Gio Lopez, is looking to capitalize on NC State’s struggling pass defense, which ranks last in the nation. The matchup could serve as a pivotal moment for Lopez and the Tar Heels as they aim to reclaim their pride in the rivalry.

This rivalry has a history of flaring tempers and intense competition, with both teams known for their physical style of play. The atmosphere at Carter-Finley Stadium is expected to be charged, as both teams strive to end the season on a high note.