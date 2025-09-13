Sports
UNC Football Prepares for Major Challenge Against South Dakota
GREELEY, Colorado – The University of Northern Colorado (UNC) football team is shifting focus as they prepare for their upcoming game against 20th-ranked South Dakota this Saturday. Following a controversial loss to Colorado State last week, head coach Ed Lamb is determined to set his team on a successful path.
The game will kick off at noon Mountain Time at the DakotaDome in Vermillion, South Dakota and will be broadcasted on ESPN+ and Pirate Radio 93.5 FM. This matchup marks the home opener for South Dakota, which has struggled this season with a 0-2 record, losing to FBS Iowa State and Lamar in previous weeks.
Coach Lamb described South Dakota as a “major challenge for us,” emphasizing that their capabilities across all units—offense, defense, and special teams—demand the Bears’ full attention. “They’re a very, very good football team,” he said.
In last week’s game against Colorado State, UNC faced a bitter disappointment with an overturned touchdown call that left the Bears feeling they had won. Lamb described the loss as a “rough result” but stressed the importance of moving forward. “The most important thing right now is that we move on,” he stated.
However, the Bears will not have leading tackler Zach Nowatzke for this game. The redshirt senior linebacker has made 19 tackles so far this season, but Lamb did not disclose the nature of his injury. The absence of Nowatzke, along with offensive lineman A.J. Burton and running back Zach Pekarek, presents additional challenges for UNC.
South Dakota’s defense brings a strong presence with nine players having at least ten tackles in their opening games. Lamb acknowledged their tactical ability and explained how the team’s defensive success stems from each player’s desire to be the first to tackle.
One notable player to watch is Mikey Munn, a sophomore defensive back who hails from Windsor, Colorado. Munn made his first start against Iowa State and also recorded his first collegiate interception against Lamar. Coach Lamb described Munn as an “excellent and outstanding player” with impressive speed, highlighting the UNC coaching staff’s focus on recruiting local talent.
As the Bears prepare, Lamb remains optimistic about building a roster with players like Munn, who contribute both athletically and culturally to the team. “Those are the kind of guys that we need to keep home to have a chance,” he said.
The upcoming game against South Dakota not only holds significance for UNC’s season but represents a crucial moment for the Bears to regroup and showcase their resilience.
Recent Posts
- Lucas Bergvall Scores First Premier League Goal for Tottenham
- Tottenham Overcomes West Ham in Fiery London Derby Showdown
- UNC Football Prepares for Major Challenge Against South Dakota
- Alabama Football Freshman Faces Challenges After Tough Game
- Transfer Portal Stars Shine Early in 2025 College Football Season
- Exciting Matchups Ahead in Alabama High School Football Games September 12
- Jalen Green and Draya Michele in Heated Argument Amid NYFW
- Sky’s Future Uncertain Amid Star Player’s Controversy
- HBCU Matchup: Morehouse to Face Howard in NYC Classic
- Manhunt for Suspect Who Shot McCaysville Police Captain
- UEFA Introduces Temporary Player Replacement Rule for Champions League
- Germie Bernard Sparks Alabama’s Offense in 73-0 Victory Over ULM
- High-Net-Worth Family Offices Turn to Real Estate Investments
- Porto Aims for Fifth Straight Win Against Nacional
- Transfer Portal Stars Shine in Early 2025 College Football Season
- Rice Owls Dominate at 49th Annual Rice Invitational Cross Country
- Courage and Angel City Clash in Crucial NWSL Showdown
- Nicolas Jackson Excited for Bayern Munich Debut
- Chelsea Faces West London Rivals Brentford in Premier League Clash
- Buffalo Bulls Face Kent State Golden Flashes in Week 3 Showdown