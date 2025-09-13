UNC Football Prepares for Major Challenge Against South Dakota

GREELEY, Colorado – The University of Northern Colorado (UNC) football team is shifting focus as they prepare for their upcoming game against 20th-ranked South Dakota this Saturday. Following a controversial loss to Colorado State last week, head coach Ed Lamb is determined to set his team on a successful path.

The game will kick off at noon Mountain Time at the DakotaDome in Vermillion, South Dakota and will be broadcasted on ESPN+ and Pirate Radio 93.5 FM. This matchup marks the home opener for South Dakota, which has struggled this season with a 0-2 record, losing to FBS Iowa State and Lamar in previous weeks.

Coach Lamb described South Dakota as a “major challenge for us,” emphasizing that their capabilities across all units—offense, defense, and special teams—demand the Bears’ full attention. “They’re a very, very good football team,” he said.

In last week’s game against Colorado State, UNC faced a bitter disappointment with an overturned touchdown call that left the Bears feeling they had won. Lamb described the loss as a “rough result” but stressed the importance of moving forward. “The most important thing right now is that we move on,” he stated.

However, the Bears will not have leading tackler Zach Nowatzke for this game. The redshirt senior linebacker has made 19 tackles so far this season, but Lamb did not disclose the nature of his injury. The absence of Nowatzke, along with offensive lineman A.J. Burton and running back Zach Pekarek, presents additional challenges for UNC.

South Dakota’s defense brings a strong presence with nine players having at least ten tackles in their opening games. Lamb acknowledged their tactical ability and explained how the team’s defensive success stems from each player’s desire to be the first to tackle.

One notable player to watch is Mikey Munn, a sophomore defensive back who hails from Windsor, Colorado. Munn made his first start against Iowa State and also recorded his first collegiate interception against Lamar. Coach Lamb described Munn as an “excellent and outstanding player” with impressive speed, highlighting the UNC coaching staff’s focus on recruiting local talent.

As the Bears prepare, Lamb remains optimistic about building a roster with players like Munn, who contribute both athletically and culturally to the team. “Those are the kind of guys that we need to keep home to have a chance,” he said.

The upcoming game against South Dakota not only holds significance for UNC’s season but represents a crucial moment for the Bears to regroup and showcase their resilience.