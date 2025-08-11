Paris, France – PSG goalkeeper Matvey Safonov‘s future with the club hangs in the balance due to recent developments in their goalkeeping lineup. Last summer, Safonov joined PSG for €20 million, expected to serve as a backup for Gianluigi Donnarumma. Initial hopes of competing for the starting position diminished as coach Luis Enrique found ways to keep both goalkeepers satisfied.

Despite starting 17 matches last season, a respectable number for a backup, recent transfers have complicated Safonov’s situation. The arrival of Lucas Chevalier as a potential starting keeper puts pressure on Donnarumma and raises questions about Safonov’s status. Insiders have speculated that if Donnarumma remains at PSG, Safonov might have to seek opportunities elsewhere, especially as rumors of his exit swirl following the signing of Ukrainian defender Illia Zabarnyi.

In interviews, Safonov downplayed the impact of Zabarnyi’s arrival, suggesting that attention should focus on credible media sources. Nonetheless, Russian media closely follow the topic, with a prevailing focus on the sports implications rather than geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

Renowned former Soviet goalkeeper Anzor Kavazashvili urged Safonov to seek playing time, warning that remaining a backup could hinder his growth. “What Safonov knows as a goalkeeper will be forgotten on the bench,” he stated. “He needs to play to become stronger. He should have changed teams long ago to be in a starting role.”

Conversely, agent Paulo Barbosa believes Safonov should fight for his position at PSG. “He has a chance to play, but he must be patient. Every match is crucial for proving his worth,” Barbosa commented. He suggested that if Safonov decides to leave, a loan to a French club could be a viable option.

Proposals for Safonov’s future include a potential move to Major League Soccer or a return to Russia, but reports indicate he would only consider a return to Zenit St. Petersburg, which could afford his salary. Meanwhile, his previous club, Krasnodar, is seen as an unlikely option.

While discussions continue, it remains uncertain how PSG will resolve its goalkeeping dilemma, particularly with Donnarumma’s future yet to be settled. Safonov’s situation is further complicated by the fact that Russia has been excluded from the upcoming 2026 World Cup, easing the pressure for immediate relocation.