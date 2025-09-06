Sports
UND Football Takes Early Lead in Potato Bowl Against Portland State
GRAND FORKS, N.D. — The University of North Dakota (UND) football team kicked off its home schedule at the Potato Bowl against Portland State on Saturday at 6 p.m. The game took place at the Alerus Center, and fans anticipated a competitive matchup.
UND started strong, driving down the field on its opening possession. Quarterback Jerry Kaminski connected with true freshman tight end Nathan Hromodka for a 5-yard touchdown pass, putting the Hawks ahead 7-0 with 10:37 left in the first quarter.
Portland State’s troubles continued when they fumbled a kickoff, allowing UND to further extend the lead. Kaminski scrambled for a 7-yard touchdown run, and Simon Romfo successfully executed a 2-point conversion play to make it 15-0 with 8:43 remaining in the first quarter.
The Hawks maintained the momentum, with Kaminski finding Deng Deng for a 4-yard slant pass for another touchdown, leading 22-0 by 4:36 left in the first quarter. Portland State managed to get on the board late in the quarter, with Jaylen Lynch catching a 34-yard pass, but the extra point was blocked, leaving the score at 22-6.
The game showcased UND’s solid offensive strategy, while Portland State struggled to convert opportunities. Kaminski’s performance, highlighted by his passing and rushing touchdowns, gave UND an early advantage. The scoring recap and further details will be released as the game progresses.
