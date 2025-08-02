Undefeated x Air Jordan 4 Reissue Drops This August

LOS ANGELES, CA — After 20 years, the limited-edition Undefeated x Air Jordan 4 sneaker will get its first reissue on August 2, 2025. Originally released in 2005, only 72 pairs were made, making the shoe one of the most coveted sneakers of all time.

The sneaker, inspired by MA-1 flight jackets, features an olive green nubuck upper accented with black and orange. The new version will retail for $230, with an additional release on Nike SNKRS scheduled for August 28, 2025.

Fans eager to buy the Undefeated x Air Jordan 4 can try their luck in two EQL raffles. The online raffle will accept entries starting July 28, ending July 30. The in-store raffle is available at select Undefeated locations in cities like Los Angeles, San Francisco, and New York.

“We just wanted to do cool stuff,” said James Bond, co-founder of Undefeated. He reflects on how their early collaboration with Jordan Brand was groundbreaking. While the Undefeated x Air Jordan 4 was a success, it also created a significant precedent in sneaker culture, leading to more collaborations.

The sneaker’s return has generated excitement, but some sneakerheads remain skeptical. Chris Gibbs, Undefeated’s creative director, understands this sentiment but believes that the limited release counteracts the ethos of Undefeated, which aims for accessibility.

This reissue will differ from the original, most notably with an updated Nike Air logo on the heel. This logo was not allowed during the initial release.

As anticipation builds, Undefeated plans several events leading up to the drop, including online and in-store raffles. The sneaker community is buzzing as fans prepare for their chance to own this iconic shoe.

“What we’ve made is a shoe that, at first glance, everyone will recognize as the shoe from 20 years ago,” Gibbs stated. He highlighted that while it may differ in some aspects, the iconic design remains intact. This re-release marks a significant moment for sneaker lovers across the globe.