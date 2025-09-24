Sports
Undefeated Fighters Zurcher and Magomedov Face Off in DWCS
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – September 22, 2025: Brahyam Zurcher and Murtazali Magomedov, both undefeated fighters with 9-0 records, will clash in the co-main event of Dana White’s Contender Series tonight. The bout is scheduled for 8 PM ET at the UFC APEX.
This is Zurcher’s first fight since June 2024, while Magomedov last competed in December 2024. Zurcher, 29, has a wealth of experience, having fought in the Professional Fighters League (PFL) where he won three fights, two by knockout. Magomedov has also shown impressive skills, finishing three of his last four fights by submission.
Leading up to this bout, Zurcher trained in Dagestan, Russia with former UFC Champion Islam Makhachev, boosting his preparation for the fight. As a result, Zurcher is a slight favorite at -148, while Magomedov comes in as the underdog at +124.
Betting lines indicate Zurcher has a +225 chance of winning by decision and +275 to win by KO/TKO/DQ. The fight is expected to be competitive, especially since Magomedov has demonstrated his grappling prowess, but Zurcher’s recent training could give him the edge needed to prevail.
The bout promises to be a thrilling spectacle as both fighters aim to keep their undefeated streaks alive and take a significant step towards potential UFC contracts.
