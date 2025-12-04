Undefeated Indiana Prepares for Challenge Against Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — Undefeated Indiana men’s basketball team, led by first-year head coach Darian DeVries, is set to face Minnesota on Wednesday night at Williams Arena. The Hoosiers are riding high at 7-0 after a commanding 100-56 victory over Bethune-Cookman on Saturday, marking their third game scoring 100 points this season.

Despite struggling with their 3-point shooting earlier this season, Indiana bounced back in their recent win, hitting 12 triples and shooting 54.5% from the field. Tucker DeVries was a standout in the game, scoring a game-high 20 points.

As the Hoosiers step into Big Ten play, they aim to maintain their momentum against a Minnesota team that is 4-4 under new head coach Niko Medved. Medved, who previously coached at Colorado State, has revamped the Golden Gophers with nine transfers, including senior Cade Tyson, who leads the team with 22.4 points per game.

The Golden Gophers have faced challenges this season, dropping their last three games and struggling with shooting efficiency, ranking outside the top 175 nationally. They are also known for getting to the free-throw line frequently, attempting 28.1 free throws per game, but have a low conversion rate of 66.7%.

“For us, it’s just how do we keep getting better,” DeVries said after the win against Bethune-Cookman. “The games are going to continue to get harder.”

Indiana enters this matchup looking to extend its winning streak against Minnesota, having won the last nine meetings. The game is set to tip off at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.