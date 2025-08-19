Understanding the Differences Between CHAN and AFCON Championships

DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania — The delayed 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN 2024) is underway, highlighting key differences between it and the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). Both tournaments are organized by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), but they serve distinct purposes.

CHAN, which began in 2009, focuses exclusively on players who compete in domestic leagues. Currently co-hosted by Tanzania, Kenya, and Uganda, CHAN 2024 will enter its quarter-finals after concluding the group stage matches on Tuesday. Notably, football powerhouses Nigeria, Zambia, and South Africa did not qualify.

The primary goal of CHAN is to boost domestic football by encouraging national associations to invest in local leagues. CAF describes it as a platform for showcasing homegrown talent, allowing young players to gain visibility that can lead them to opportunities abroad. For instance, Kenyan midfielder Mohammed Bajaber, selected for CHAN 2024, became ineligible after transferring to Tanzanian club Simba Sports Club just days before the tournament’s start.

In contrast, AFCON allows all eligible players to participate, regardless of where they play professionally. Players like Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen and Egypt’s Mo Salah can compete for their national teams in AFCON, regardless of whether they play in Europe or elsewhere.

AFCON also enjoys greater commercial appeal, drawing large TV audiences and attracting significant sponsorship. While CHAN is growing in popularity, it still lacks the same level of media attention and financial backing. Idi Rajabu, a football analyst in Arusha, Tanzania, emphasized that CHAN is vital for nurturing young talent but does not receive the recognition it merits.

Another distinguishing factor is the infrastructure required for the tournaments. AFCON necessitates extensive investments in stadiums, hotels, and training facilities, whereas CHAN serves as a lower-profile test event for CAF to assess readiness for AFCON.

As CHAN 2024 progresses, the tournament continues to be an essential stepping stone for young African players while drawing attention to the importance of domestic leagues.