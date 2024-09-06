Undisputed: A New Era for Boxing Video Games

At PAX West, attendees were given a first look at Undisputed, a new boxing video game poised to revive the genre. Led by Steel City Interactive, the game’s CEO and Co-Founder Ash Habib provided insights during a sparring match that revealed the game’s mechanics.

The character selection screen showcased a diverse roster featuring legendary boxers, including Mike Tyson, Katie Taylor, and Eddie Hall. Players can choose from various athletes, although it may result in mismatches, as was the case when Habib selected Muhammad Ali against Hall.

The gameplay mechanics of Undisputed resemble traditional boxing games initially but introduce refined elements that enhance realism. Players can engage in dodging, jabbing, and throwing power punches that respond to their opponent’s movements. Each boxer’s unique attributes and styles contribute to an immersive experience.

Footwork and positioning are critical, allowing characters like Muhammad Ali to execute advanced tactics such as the bob and weave, which can turn the tide of a match. Strategic decisions, such as managing stamina through clinches or resting, add depth to gameplay.

The game features a disorientation system for knockdowns, requiring players to align triggers within a moving green area, simulating the real-life challenge of recovering from a knockdown. This added layer of gameplay complexity showcases the developers’ commitment to authenticity.

Beyond the ring, Undisputed offers an in-depth career mode. Players can make vital choices about their management team, impacting their development and growth as boxers. Staying with the same manager can build a strong relationship, while switching managers can lead to both advantages and setbacks.

Each decision made can affect a player’s career trajectory, including choices around training, fame, and rest, all contributing to a realistic representation of a boxer’s journey. The team behind Undisputed has clearly invested time and effort into crafting a game that resonates with boxing enthusiasts.