Unexpected Kiss Sparks Tension Between Fighters at BKFC 76

Fort Worth, Texas – A surprising moment unfolded during the BKFC 76 pre-fight faceoffs when fighter Mariya Agapova kissed Jessica Eye on the mouth. The incident, which occurred Friday, left Eye visibly shocked and unhappy.

Typically, faceoffs are intense but expected to remain physical without personal touches. However, Agapova went beyond the norm, surprising Eye and the audience with the kiss.

Eye later expressed her displeasure via an Instagram story, saying, “So now that I’ve got to bleach my lips from those nasty f*cking lips that touched me, I mean, ew, ew. It’s f*cking weird. I mean, we’re fighters. We’re supposed to face off like that. But you don’t kiss me, weirdo. You’re weird. It ain’t going to take me out of my game. It’s just going to make me beat your ass more.”

This exchange may heighten the stakes for their matchup scheduled for Saturday as part of the main card at Dickies Arena. The unexpected kiss has undoubtedly added extra drama to what is already a highly anticipated fight.

Fans are eager to see how this incident will impact the fighters as they prepare for their bout.