Unexpected Upsets and Walkovers on Day 4 of Cincinnati Open

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES — Day 4 of the Cincinnati Open delivered a surprising turn of events as Jasmine Paolini edged out Maria Sakkari and Veronika Kudermetova upset Belinda Bencic, while Iga Swiatek and Jelena Ostapenko advanced via walkovers due to injuries.

Paolini, seeded No. 7, fought hard against Sakkari, winning both sets through tiebreaks with scores of 7-6(2) and 7-6(5). The match saw dramatic momentum shifts, but Paolini remained the more consistent performer, ultimately leveling their head-to-head record to two wins each.

Kudermetova pulled off a notable upset against Bencic, the No. 17 seed, with a 6-4, 7-6(0) victory. Kudermetova showcased her skill by coming back from a 3-1 deficit in the first set and held off Bencic’s late charge in the second set.

Swiatek, ranked No. 3, and Ostapenko, ranked No. 23, both advanced without stepping onto the court as Marta Kostyuk and Camila Osorio had to withdraw due to injuries. Swiatek is set to face either Sorana Cirstea or lucky loser Yuan Yue, while Ostapenko will encounter Lucia Bronzetti, who has also reached the next round.

This year’s Cincinnati Open has not been short of drama, with notable players showing resilience despite injuries impacting the tournament’s progress. Going forward, Paolini will face No. 26 Ashlyn Krueger, and Kudermetova will meet Clara Tauson in the next rounds.