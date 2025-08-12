Sports
Unexpected Upsets and Walkovers on Day 4 of Cincinnati Open
CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES — Day 4 of the Cincinnati Open delivered a surprising turn of events as Jasmine Paolini edged out Maria Sakkari and Veronika Kudermetova upset Belinda Bencic, while Iga Swiatek and Jelena Ostapenko advanced via walkovers due to injuries.
Paolini, seeded No. 7, fought hard against Sakkari, winning both sets through tiebreaks with scores of 7-6(2) and 7-6(5). The match saw dramatic momentum shifts, but Paolini remained the more consistent performer, ultimately leveling their head-to-head record to two wins each.
Kudermetova pulled off a notable upset against Bencic, the No. 17 seed, with a 6-4, 7-6(0) victory. Kudermetova showcased her skill by coming back from a 3-1 deficit in the first set and held off Bencic’s late charge in the second set.
Swiatek, ranked No. 3, and Ostapenko, ranked No. 23, both advanced without stepping onto the court as Marta Kostyuk and Camila Osorio had to withdraw due to injuries. Swiatek is set to face either Sorana Cirstea or lucky loser Yuan Yue, while Ostapenko will encounter Lucia Bronzetti, who has also reached the next round.
This year’s Cincinnati Open has not been short of drama, with notable players showing resilience despite injuries impacting the tournament’s progress. Going forward, Paolini will face No. 26 Ashlyn Krueger, and Kudermetova will meet Clara Tauson in the next rounds.
Recent Posts
- Buccaneers GM Licht Reflects on Draft Mistakes and Character Focus
- CoreWeave to Announce Q2 Results Amid Mixed Analyst Outlook
- ATP Tour Announces Upcoming Tournament Schedule in Major Cities
- Atlanta Rapper T-Hood Shot and Killed in Gwinnett County Home
- New Rule Could Change H-1B Visa Selection Process
- Tottenham Spurs Prepare for UEFA Super Cup Showdown in Udine
- Carabao Cup Preview: Northampton Faces Southampton at Sixfields Stadium
- Donny Schatz Leaves Tony Stewart Racing After 18 Years
- Minnesota Hiker Missing in Wyoming Mountains Following Solo Trip
- Marcus Thuram Faces Competition After Inter Milan’s Tactical Shift
- Unexpected Upsets and Walkovers on Day 4 of Cincinnati Open
- Benfica Secures 2-0 Victory Over Nice in Champions League Qualifier
- Benfica Defeats Nice 2-0 in Champions League Qualifier
- Trump Administration Faces Criticism Over Epstein Document Transparency
- Chile Sets Dates for Upcoming Friendly Matches in Russia
- Real Madrid to Face WSG Tirol in Preseason Friendly This August 12
- Echoes of the End: New Fantasy Adventure Coming August 12, 2025
- Next James Bond Candidates: Who Will Step Into The Tuxedo?
- Nike Sues CLOT’s Edison Chen for $126 Million in Breach of Contract
- Salzburg Hosts Brugge in Champions League Qualifiers