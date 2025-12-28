The Unfolding Life of Richard Pitt: Drug Runner to Redemption

CHEYENNE, Wyoming — Richard Pitt, a former drug runner for notorious cartel head Pablo Escobar, is recalling a life full of chaos and danger. His story, a memoir in progress titled “Stabbing Mercury,” chronicles his experiences flying planes above oceans, evading drug lords, and surviving years in a Mexican prison.

Jen Kocher, a journalist, was initially drawn to Pitt’s tale after receiving pages of his memoir from a retired law enforcement source. “This a Wyoming guy????” she asked, intrigued by the connection between Pitt’s past and his roots in Thermopolis, Wyoming. The source confirmed, “A Wyoming kid gone bad.”

After establishing contact, Kocher and Pitt embarked on a series of conversations that spanned over three hours, during which Pitt shared his circular storytelling style filled with embedded lessons. Kocher faced the challenge of summarizing their discussions into a coherent 3,000-word article, aiming to capture the essence of Pitt’s turbulent life.

At its core, Pitt’s narrative reveals a man lamenting his past choices as he approaches his twilight years. He grapples with humility and seeks understanding about his life. “It’s just air,” he proposed when discussing fear, highlighting that sometimes individuals must leap into the unknown.

The dynamic between Kocher and Pitt transcends typical reporter-source boundaries. After the publication of his story, they maintained a connection, with Pitt frequently calling to share updates about his memoir and seek comfort during difficult times in Kocher’s life. Their interactions signify a deepening bond formed amid fascinating yet troubling narratives.

Pitt’s story is a complex tapestry of excitement and personal reckoning, embodying a universal search for meaning amid tumultuous choices. It is a reminder of the grace in storytelling, allowing individuals to reflect on their lives while providing an opportunity for redemption.