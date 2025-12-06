Sports
UNI Women’s Basketball Tops Toledo 68-52 in Ohio
TOLEDO, Ohio — The University of Northern Iowa (UNI) women’s basketball team secured a 68-52 victory over the Toledo Rockets on December 6, moving their season record to 4-4.
The Panthers, who are 1-0 in the Missouri Valley Conference (MVC), faced tough competition in the first half, tying the game multiple times before taking a narrow lead into halftime.
Toledo struck first with a three-pointer, but UNI responded with an 8-2 run to take an early lead. The Rockets fought back, taking an 11-8 advantage after an 8-0 run, but the Panthers tied the game again at 11-11 by the end of the first quarter.
In the second quarter, UNI surged ahead with a 6-0 run, building a four-point lead at halftime, 27-23. Four players contributed six points each during the first half, highlighting the balanced scoring effort.
Out of halftime, UNI extended their lead with a quick 6-1 run, fueled by a three-pointer. Despite a brief comeback by Toledo, who closed the gap to a one-possession game, UNI maintained their lead, heading into the final quarter with a 45-38 advantage.
The Panthers dominated the fourth quarter, outscoring the Rockets 23-14. UNI shot an impressive 62.5% from the field during the final period, sealing the victory with a strong 12-point run.
Leading the way for UNI was [Player Name] with 17 points, complemented by six rebounds and four steals. Additional scoring from [Player Name], [Player Name], [Player Name], and [Player Name] contributed 11, 11, 10, and 10 points respectively.
The Panthers will return to Cedar Falls on December 10 to face the South Dakota State Jackrabbits at 6 PM CT. The game will be available on ESPN+ and the Panther Sports Radio Network.
Recent Posts
- Malik Harrison Prepares for Showdown Against Former Ravens Team
- Buffalo Bills Stadium Construction Hits 75% Completion Despite Delays
- NFL Rookie Rankings: Top Players Making Impact in 2025 Season
- Browns’ QB Challenges and Future Outlook Amid Season Struggles
- Netflix Faces Challenges as It Attempts to Secure Box Office Success
- Vasco Modifies Lineup Ahead of Final Brasileirão Match Against Atlético-MG
- Bills Players Fined Following Week 13 Victory Against Steelers
- Myles Garrett Eyes NFL Sacks Record During Week 14 Matchup
- David Njoku’s Future with Browns in Jeopardy as Rookie Shines
- Real Madrid Aims for Victory Against Celta Vigo in La Liga Showdown
- Tension Rises as Juventus Faces Napoli in Key Clash
- Real Madrid Faces Celta in Key LaLiga Match at Bernabéu
- NFL Fines Buccaneers for Taunting Gesture After Touchdown Celebration
- Napoli Hosts Juventus in Key Serie A Showdown on December 7
- Tee Higgins Clears Concussion, Set to Boost Bengals Against Bills
- Vanderbilt Coach Claims Bias as Team Awaits Playoff Fate
- Cardinals Without Key Players for Week 14 Clash Against Rams
- Bengals’ Jermaine Burton Suspended Before Game vs. Bills
- Elic Ayomanor: Rising Star in the NFL with Strong Family Support
- Texas Tech Wins First Big 12 Championship After Four Decades