UNI Women’s Basketball Tops Toledo 68-52 in Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio — The University of Northern Iowa (UNI) women’s basketball team secured a 68-52 victory over the Toledo Rockets on December 6, moving their season record to 4-4.

The Panthers, who are 1-0 in the Missouri Valley Conference (MVC), faced tough competition in the first half, tying the game multiple times before taking a narrow lead into halftime.

Toledo struck first with a three-pointer, but UNI responded with an 8-2 run to take an early lead. The Rockets fought back, taking an 11-8 advantage after an 8-0 run, but the Panthers tied the game again at 11-11 by the end of the first quarter.

In the second quarter, UNI surged ahead with a 6-0 run, building a four-point lead at halftime, 27-23. Four players contributed six points each during the first half, highlighting the balanced scoring effort.

Out of halftime, UNI extended their lead with a quick 6-1 run, fueled by a three-pointer. Despite a brief comeback by Toledo, who closed the gap to a one-possession game, UNI maintained their lead, heading into the final quarter with a 45-38 advantage.

The Panthers dominated the fourth quarter, outscoring the Rockets 23-14. UNI shot an impressive 62.5% from the field during the final period, sealing the victory with a strong 12-point run.

Leading the way for UNI was [Player Name] with 17 points, complemented by six rebounds and four steals. Additional scoring from [Player Name], [Player Name], [Player Name], and [Player Name] contributed 11, 11, 10, and 10 points respectively.

The Panthers will return to Cedar Falls on December 10 to face the South Dakota State Jackrabbits at 6 PM CT. The game will be available on ESPN+ and the Panther Sports Radio Network.