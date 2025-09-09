Unidentified Drones Crash in Eastern Poland, Provoking Investigation

WARSAW, Poland — Two unidentified flying objects likely linked to smuggling incidents crashed in eastern Poland this month, prompting an investigation by local authorities. The first incident occurred on September 6 near the village of Majdan-Sełce, approximately 500 meters from residential buildings, according to police.

Local police confirmed the recovery of debris but did not immediately identify the object. No injuries were reported. A spokesperson from the Polish Ministry of Defense indicated that preliminary checks suggested the object was not a military UAV.

In another incident on September 8, the police in Terespol received a report of drone debris found in a cornfield near the Belarus border. Agnieszka Kępka, a prosecutor in Lublin, stated that the drone bore Cyrillic markings and confirmed it was unarmed.

Kępka noted that investigators have begun analyzing CCTV footage from the area and are hopeful that local residents can aid in understanding the drone’s trajectory. The device was discovered about 300 meters from the Polish-Belarusian border.

Concerns have been raised regarding the ability of Poland’s air defenses to detect these drones. Henryk Karwan, the governor of the Lublin region, expressed the need for clarity on the drones’ origins, hinting at a potential link to Ukrainian airspace.

The recent drone sightings happen against a backdrop of military tensions, including recent airspace violations noted by Polish officials amidst the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk previously warned of severe consequences for any violations of Polish airspace.

Historical incidents, including a stray Ukrainian missile that killed two farmers in 2022, have heightened vigilance in Polish airspace. The Ministry of National Defense reiterated that both drones did not exhibit characteristics typical for military operations.

In addition to the drone crashes, tensions are escalating due to an incident involving a Polish monk detained in Belarus, which has drawn criticism from Polish officials, emphasizing ongoing strains in Polish-Belarusian relations.