Union Berlin’s Baumgart Prepares for Clash with Former Player

Berlin, Germany — Union Berlin‘s head coach Steffen Baumgart is gearing up for a Bundesliga clash against Wolfsburg this Saturday at 3:30 PM local time.

For Baumgart, the match will not only be a test for his team but also a reunion with his former player Daniel Bauer, who is currently the interim coach at Wolfsburg. Baumgart and Bauer worked together during Baumgart’s first season as a head coach at 1. FC Magdeburg from 2009 to 2010.

“Daniel is a very ambitious and disciplined person,” Baumgart said. “You can see that at VfL right now, as he is trying to instill clarity and discipline in the team.” Baumgart recalled his early days with Bauer, stating that the former player faced challenges during his career but showed great resilience. “He was a player who had a tough time initially. I left him out of my first match, opting for someone else. He didn’t let that discourage him. Making the transition from being sidelined to captain reflects his character,” Baumgart added.

Bauer took over as interim head coach at Wolfsburg in early November, following the departure of Paul Simonis. Under Bauer’s guidance, Wolfsburg has seen one loss (1-3) and one draw against Eintracht Frankfurt (1-1).

Union Berlin is looking to bounce back after a late 1-2 loss to 1. FC Köln and an elimination in the DFB-Pokal against Bayern Munich (2-3). They aim to find their winning form again this weekend.